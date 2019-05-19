FA Vase final: Chertsey Town 3-1 Cray Valley (Paper Mills)

Chertsey Town's Jake Baxter (right) celebrates scoring the penalty that put his side 2-1 up in extra-time

Chertsey Town came from behind to win the FA Vase as two goals in extra-time gave them a 3-1 victory over Cray Valley (Paper Mills) at Wembley.

A smart near-post finish from Gavin Tomlin put the Millers ahead but Chertsey quickly equalised when Sam Flegg turned home after seeing his header from Lubomir Guentchev's corner come back off the post.

Cray Valley almost won it late on but Nick Jupp brilliantly saved Ashley Sains' header before the Londoners' Anthony Edgar dramatically hit the bar after five minutes of second-half stoppage time.

Jake Baxter put Chertsey ahead from the penalty spot at the end of the first period of extra-time after Guentchev was brought down by Cem Tumkaya and Quincy Rowe curled in a shot in the 117th minute to cap the win for the Curfews.

The critical moment came when referee Ross Joyce ruled that Tumkaya's trip on the left-hand edge of the area had happened inside the box, allowing Baxter to tuck into the bottom left-hand corner from 12 yards and celebrate with a cartwheel in front of about 4,000 travelling fans from Surrey.

Guentchev - the son of ex-Bulgaria international and former Ipswich and Luton midfielder Bontcho - was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself, having a first-half free-kick turned over the bar by Cray Valley keeper Andy Walker and seeing the Millers captain tip a shot on to the post in the final minute of extra-time.

Chertsey, managed by former AFC Wimbledon boss Dave Anderson, add the FA Vase to their Combined Counties League Premier Division title to complete a step-five double.

Defeat denied Cray Valley - who had 40-year-old former Charlton, Leyton Orient and Jamaica striker Kevin Lisbie in their side - a double of their own, after the Eltham-based club had already clinched the Southern Counties East League Premier Division title.

Non-League Finals Day continues on Sunday when National League clubs AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient meet for the FA Trophy at 16:15 BST.