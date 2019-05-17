West Bromwich Albion: Gareth Barry & James Morrison not offered new deals by Baggies

Gareth Barry (left) was signed by West Brom in 2017, while James Morrison (centre) has been there a decade longer

Ex-England international Gareth Barry and Scotland midfielder James Morrison are among five players not offered new deals by managerless West Bromwich Albion after missing out on promotion.

However, they have been told they could stay if the incoming head coach wants them and they have not found new clubs.

Goalkeeper Boaz Myhill, defender Tyrone Mears and midfielder Wes Hoolahan are the others not on the retained list.

But Chris Brunt, 34, has played enough times to trigger a year's extension.

Midfielder Brunt, sent off in Tuesday's play-off semi-final second leg exit at the hands of Aston Villa, joined Albion in the same week as 32-year-old Morrison in 2007, and will now be on his own as the club's longest-serving player.

Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton utility man Barry, 38, has been with Albion for two seasons.

Teenage midfielder Rekeem Harper has been offered a new deal but is yet to sign.

More to follow.