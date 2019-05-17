Fraizer Campbell & David Marshall: Hull City plan to offer duo new deals

Fraizer Campbell rejoined Hull in July 2017 and has scored 18 times in 77 appearances during his second spell

Hull City are planning to offer striker Fraizer Campbell and goalkeeper David Marshall new contracts, but have released eight players.

The club have said they will begin talks with Campbell, 31, and Marshall, 34, once the future of head coach Nigel Adkins has been finalised.

Ondrej Mazuch, Callum Burton, Adam Curry, Evandro, Will Keane, James Weir and Liam Ridgewell have been let go.

Ridgewell, 34, joined Hull in January but made just seven appearances.

Former Scunthorpe and Southampton boss Adkins is out of contract in the summer but said on 28 March that he was considering a new deal.

"I am looking at the whole picture of where we are moving as a football club," he told BBC Radio Humberside. "I think that is important."