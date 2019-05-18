Welsh Premier Europa League play-off final: Bala host Cardiff Met

JD Welsh Premier League Europa League play-off final

Sunday, 19 May

Bala Town v Cardiff Met (17:15 BST): Maes Tegid is the stage for a vital contest with a Europa League berth at stake. Cardiff Met are contesting their third straight play-off final having lost the previous two.

"I guess what we're looking forward to in many ways is proving a point, that we can go that extra step and qualify for Europe," midfielder Will Evans said.

"Over the last two years we've had those experiences of being in these finals and unfortunately not been successful.

"Being in our first final against Bangor City was an important experience for us and then last year we were absolutely gutted about losing to Cefn Druids, but what those experiences mean is that we're going into this year just that little bit more prepared.

"Being in those positions the last two years and losing, it's something that we want to put right this year - playing in the Europa League, that's something everyone at the club wants to be able to say we've done and it would be a huge reward for everything this club has done.

"We know we can do it, we've just got to go out there and secure that result now."

Bala have plenty of European experience and defender Andrew Burns says the club are keen to take the next step.

"I'm made up that we've reached the final, of course. You want to be fighting for things at this time of the season, definitely. You want to have something to play for and for us at the start of the season, achieving European football again was the aim for us - as I'm sure it was for many clubs - and now we're just one game away from it.

"It's brilliant for the club to be in this position.

"It's going to be a high-pressure game, but this is why we play. These are the type of games that we live for and want to play in. Winning a game like this, there's no better feeling than that at the final whistle and that's what we'll all be thinking about come Sunday.

"To be a part of a side that qualifies for European football would be absolutely huge."