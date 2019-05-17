Luton Town: Alan McCormack among five released by League One champions

From the section

Alan McCormack (left) joined Luton after being released by Brentford

League One champions Luton Town have released five players at the end of their contracts, including central midfielder Alan McCormack.

McCormack, 35, has played a key role in the Hatters' back-to-back promotions since joining from Brentford in 2017.

Winger Luke Gambin, left-back Jack Senior, striker Aaron Jarvis and right-back Jack James will also leave.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted and midfielders Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Andrew Shinnie have had their contracts extended.

The club are also in discussions with forward Kazenga LuaLua over extending his deal at Kenilworth Road.

Loan players George Thorne, Alex Baptiste, Jason Cummings and Aaron Connolly have returned to their parent clubs Derby County, QPR, Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.