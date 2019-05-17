Dundee Utd: Robbie Neilson says side underdogs for play-off final

Nicky Clark's penalty was his 14th goal of the season

Dundee United will not be expected to win the Scottish Premiership play-off final regardless of who they face, says head coach Robbie Neilson.

The Championship runners up beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-0 at Tannadice to earn a 4-0 aggregate win.

Now they face either St Mirren or Hamilton Academical on Thursday, with the second leg three days later.

"We were the team everyone was looking at in this tie but that swings now and we're the underdogs," Neilson said.

"I was delighted to get through because that was the main objective, but we can't think we're there yet because it's only half done."

With United 1-0 up from the first leg, Nicky Clark rammed in a spot-kick after Brad McKay was controversially deemed to have handled Peter Pawlett's shot.

Osman Sow added a second just after the break to effectively kill the tie, and Pavol Safranko rolled in a late third.

Inverness manager John Robertson was sent off for protesting against the penalty award and Neilson acknowledged United were "fortunate it went our way".

However he praised Clark, who was "20 seconds from coming off" after toiling for the preceding few minutes following a collision with team-mate Paul McMullan.

"The wee man was brilliant for us tonight and in Inverness; he came on and won the game for us up there with his quality," Neilson said of Tuesday's 1-0 first-leg win.

"That was a big-pressure penalty and he had the nuts to take it. He's got real quality but the issue has been getting him fit and keeping him fit but he's a top player."