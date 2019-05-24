League Two play-off final: Newport County v Tranmere Rovers

Newport won 1-0 at Prenton Park this season and Tranmere earned a 0-0 draw in the reverse League Two fixture at Rodney Parade

Tranmere boss Mickey Mellon expects a hard test in the League Two play-off final against a Newport side unbeaten in 12 games, their best run since 1938.

"It will be a really tough game... Newport, they have done fantastically to get to this stage," he explained.

Newport manager Michael Flynn says Tranmere go to Wembley as favourites.

"There's not much between the teams but you'd probably say with Tranmere finishing above us in the league then they're slight favourites," he said.

Mellon hopes his side's Wembley experience - this is their third play-off final in as many years - will be an advantage.

"We know it's going to be tough and we know that we'll have to play well, and Newport will know that they have to as well," he added.

"We are familiar there [at Wembley] now and there is less to concentrate on in terms of the environment, and it is as important as focusing on the game as that's all we can affect.

"We'll go down there and be able to concentrate more on what is important for us as a team and that's the performance of the group, and we need to make sure we get that right and if we do that that will be enough."

Media playback is not supported on this device One of their own: Newport County's local hero Mike Flynn targets promotion

Newport boss Flynn says his players must handle the big occasion and promised to do all he could to ensure that happens.

"We can prepare them as well as we can but, ultimately, when they cross that white line then they have to stand up and make their own decisions as well," he added.

"It's not just a game of intelligence, patterns of play and philosophies, they've got to be able to handle the occasion as well.

"There will be no stone left unturned. We'll be as prepared as we can be, this week has gone well so far, and we'll have them ready in peak condition for Saturday.

"We do our homework on every team we play, whether it's Tottenham Hotspur or Maidstone United."

Team news

Tranmere have no fresh injury concerns heading to Wembley but are still without a quartet of players.

Mark Ellis, Luke McCullough, Evan Gumbs and Ishmael Miller all remain long term absentees.

Newport have been managing the fitness of striker Jamille Matt, who has a leg injury, but they expect their 20-goal striker to be fit to start at Wembley.

The Exiles also have no new injury worries, but head into the contest with 12 players in their squad who are out of contract this summer.

Match facts