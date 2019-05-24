League Two play-off final: Newport County v Tranmere Rovers
-
League Two
Tranmere boss Mickey Mellon expects a hard test in the League Two play-off final against a Newport side unbeaten in 12 games, their best run since 1938.
"It will be a really tough game... Newport, they have done fantastically to get to this stage," he explained.
Newport manager Michael Flynn says Tranmere go to Wembley as favourites.
"There's not much between the teams but you'd probably say with Tranmere finishing above us in the league then they're slight favourites," he said.
Mellon hopes his side's Wembley experience - this is their third play-off final in as many years - will be an advantage.
"We know it's going to be tough and we know that we'll have to play well, and Newport will know that they have to as well," he added.
"We are familiar there [at Wembley] now and there is less to concentrate on in terms of the environment, and it is as important as focusing on the game as that's all we can affect.
"We'll go down there and be able to concentrate more on what is important for us as a team and that's the performance of the group, and we need to make sure we get that right and if we do that that will be enough."
Newport boss Flynn says his players must handle the big occasion and promised to do all he could to ensure that happens.
"We can prepare them as well as we can but, ultimately, when they cross that white line then they have to stand up and make their own decisions as well," he added.
"It's not just a game of intelligence, patterns of play and philosophies, they've got to be able to handle the occasion as well.
"There will be no stone left unturned. We'll be as prepared as we can be, this week has gone well so far, and we'll have them ready in peak condition for Saturday.
"We do our homework on every team we play, whether it's Tottenham Hotspur or Maidstone United."
Team news
Tranmere have no fresh injury concerns heading to Wembley but are still without a quartet of players.
Mark Ellis, Luke McCullough, Evan Gumbs and Ishmael Miller all remain long term absentees.
Newport have been managing the fitness of striker Jamille Matt, who has a leg injury, but they expect their 20-goal striker to be fit to start at Wembley.
The Exiles also have no new injury worries, but head into the contest with 12 players in their squad who are out of contract this summer.
Match facts
- Newport County are unbeaten in four Football League meetings with Tranmere (W1 D3 L0), with their last defeat against Rovers coming in April 1988.
- Tranmere Rovers are participating in their first Football League play-off final since 1991, when they beat Bolton Wanderers at Wembley in the third-tier final that season.
- A victory for Newport County will see them competing in the third-tier of English football for the first time since the 1986-87 season.
- Tranmere are appearing at Wembley in a play-off final for a third consecutive season - they lost the 2017 National League final against Forest Green, before winning 2-1 against Boreham Wood in last season's National League final to return to the Football League.
- Newport were 11 points from safety in League Two before Michael Flynn's first game in March 2017 - since his first game in charge, only Exeter City (50) have won more League Two games (inc. play-offs) than the Exiles (43).
- Tranmere's James Norwood has scored 30 goals in League Two this season (inc. play-offs), the first player to reach that tally since 2012-13 (Tom Pope for Port Vale, 31); Norwood scored the winner for Rovers in last season's National League play-off final.
- Should Newport reach the third-tier, next season would be the first time three Welsh teams competed in the top three divisions of English football since 1994-95 (Cardiff, Swansea and Wrexham), with both Cardiff and Swansea in the Championship next season.
- This is the first League Two play-off final between the sides finishing 6th and 7th since 2012-13, when 7th-placed Bradford City won 3-0 against Northampton Town; the side finishing 7th has been promoted via the League Two play-offs in four of the previous seven seasons.
- Newport's only win at Wembley was in the 2013 Conference play-off final against Wrexham - they've lost 0-2 on both of their other visits, losing to York City in the 2012 FA Trophy final and against Spurs in an FA Cup fourth round replay in 2018.
- If Newport are promoted, they would be only the second team in Football League history to be promoted without scoring more goals than they conceded during the regular league season (GD - 0) after Huddersfield Town in 2016-17, who were promoted from the Championship with a minus two goal difference.