Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy striker banned for grabbing keeper by neck

Ibrahimovic has scored nine goals for LA Galaxy this season

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been banned for two games after grabbing an opposition goalkeeper by the neck.

Former Sweden forward Ibrahimovic, 37, and New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson were both booked after wrestling each other to the floor during the incident last Saturday.

Major League Soccer announced on Friday it was punishing Ibrahimovic for "violent conduct".

New York City won the game 2-0.

The incident took place in the 86th minute with both of New York's goals coming in the first half.

"Zlatan is a talented player - he obviously knows what he is doing. He is a clever boy and you know, it is a part of the game," Johnson said after the match.

"I would be frustrated if I were him too, you know. Can't blame him for his frustration at that point in the game."

It is not the first time this month former Manchester United player Ibrahimovic has faced restrospective action, having been fined for diving during Galaxy's defeat by Columbus Crew on 9 May.

He was also accused of threatening to hurt Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha, who said a lot of people were "scared" of Ibrahimovic.