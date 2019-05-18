Women's World Cup: 10 things about the BBC trailer

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup: Ms Banks' music video featuring England and Scotland stars

The BBC has launched its trailer for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup, featuring south London rapper Ms Banks.

Here are 10 things about the trailer to promote the World Cup, which starts across the BBC on 7 June, and is part of the #changethegame campaign.

The Song

You know that feeling when you recognise a song but aren't sure where from? Well, the song that features in the ad is a remake of the noughties hit 'Remember The Name' by Fort Minor. The BBC worked with Ms Banks to rewrite the verses, updating them to punctuate a moment of sports history. And hats off to Ms Banks who put pen to paper at 10pm one night and didn't stop until 5am the next day.

The Line-up

Not only does this advert manage to feature all 24 qualifying countries but in the line-up at the start, all 264 players are represented in all their colourful glory. No easy feat in 60 seconds.

Rise

The word 'RISE' bursting into flames is not only a nod to how female athletes choose to lift each other up instead of focusing on their own individual advancement, but also a reference to a few other things too.

In the lead up to the beginning of the World Cup, England continued to rise in the world rankings, positioning themselves as of the bookies' favourites to win. It's also a huge moment for Scotland who have qualified for the tournament for the first ever time.

'Rise' also alludes to the meteoric rise in popularity for the women's game as a whole, levelling the playing field once and for all.

Ada Hegerberg

Regarded as the world's best female footballer, the Norwegian striker - and first female Ballon d'Or winner - has actively chosen not to represent her country in this World Cup, due to mounting frustrations with the way women's football and its players are treated in Norway.

In the advert, her shirt is seen on a hanger - a direct reference to her as she is the only player to have hung her own national shirt, as a stand against discrimination.

Vivianne Miedema

The six balls you see Vivianne Madema from the Netherlands smash into the horizon were a reference to the six goals she needed at the time of filming to break her country's goal-scoring record.

Since filming, she's already scored four of those six so she now only needs two more which is why you only see her kicking two in the ad! Clever editing that!

Tough by name

The little girl writing 'Tough by name, Tough by nature' is a nod to Lucy Bronze whose shirt the girl is wearing. Bronze's actual middle name is Tough and so is her approach to playing world class football - who wouldn't want to aspire to that?

The Portrait

Steph Houghton not only shares her number with Sir Bobby Moore but she's also leading the England team into the World Cup as captain in the same way he did.

Sir Bobby might have a statue at Wembley, Houghton does not (yet) and in this painting, Houghton is standing in the same pose as her male counterpart, as an ode to future statues in honour of amazing female footballers.

Currently fewer than 1% of sporting statues in the UK are of named individual sportswomen.

The Chalkboard

'We will play in the World Cup' might sound like the dream of any child who's ever played with a football but here it has another, deeper meaning.

Writing on the chalkboard is a symbolic moment which celebrates Banyana Banyana, South Africa, qualifying for the Women's World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

And you could also say it's a wider reference to the overall persistence of all of these women, who continue to strive for an equal playing field in the beautiful game.

Running machine

Not your regular running machine. What Nikita Parris is running on is a VO2 Machine which determines how much oxygen the body utilises during exercise. A 'normal' woman of average fitness will score an average of 33 millilitres of oxygen for each kilogram of body weight.

In contrast, elite football players like Parris have values far higher, often above 50 and even 60. The athleticism of these women truly is nothing to be sniffed at.

Marta's trophies

Last year Brazilian superstar Marta Vieira da Silva, was named the Best Fifa Women's Player for the sixth time in her professional career. This is the 14th time she has been among the elite and the 12th time she has been named in the top three.

Marta won the award in 2006, '07, '08, '09 and '10, and her win in 2018 breaks the record for the number of times any player, male or female, has been awarded the honour. She also holds the record for the only player in history to win the Fifa World Player of the Year five times in a row. It's said that Marta is the most awarded football player ,male or female.

That said, one trophy has eluded her - the World Cup. Only time will tell on that one…

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.