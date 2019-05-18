Aberdeen has room for two teams, say Cove Rangers after promotion

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Cove Rangers celebrate promotion to League Two

Cove Rangers' promotion proves there is room for two senior clubs in Aberdeen, according to manager John Sheran and chairman Keith Moorhouse.

The Highland League champions joined Premiership outfit Aberdeen in the SPFL after beating Berwick Rangers in the League Two play-off final.

Cove won the first leg 4-0 at home last Saturday, before running out 7-0 winners on aggregate.

"There's certainly room for two professional clubs," said Sheran.

"Hopefully, we'll be a credit to the SPFL."

And Moorhouse added: "The attendance at the East Kilbride game [1,200 were at the play-off to reach the final] tells you the public's need, or the fans' need, for two teams in Aberdeen.

"It's been beyond our greater expectations in that respect that we've had these kind of attendances. It's a historic occasion. It's something we can all be proud of."

Cove - who lost to Cowdenbeath in the final last term - are the first Highland League side to come through the current play-off structure to reach the senior ranks.

Edinburgh City are the only other team to have reached the top four divisions by that route since it was introduced in 2014/15.

"We've invested a fair bit to get us to where we are and in some respects planned to get to where we are," said Moorhouse. "I'm pretty confident we'll get to where we need to get to.

"We're going to go into it with a view that we're not just there to make up the numbers. We respect everybody who's in there. We're an ambitious club so we'll carry on with our ambition."

Sheran added: "The quality is there. We had everybody fit this year and that's made a huge difference and some of the football we played was just unbelievable in the last two weeks."