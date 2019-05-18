Bayern Munich 5-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

From the section

Borussia Dortmund spent 174 days at the top of the table - including the winter break - while Bayern Munich were at the summit for 91

Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for the seventh successive season with a crushing last-day victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Niko Kovac's side, who trailed leaders Borussia Dortmund by nine points after 12 games, needed only a draw to secure a 29th Bundesliga title.

Kingsley Coman opened the scoring before Sebastien Haller equalised.

David Alaba, Renato Sanches, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben made sure of Bayern's victory at the Allianz Arena.

They finished two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who won 2-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to goals from England winger Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus.