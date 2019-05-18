Dundee: Caretaker boss James McPake keen to stay on in Championship

Scott Wright's goal got Dundee back level at 2-2, but St Mirren ultimately clinched victory

Dundee caretaker manager James McPake says he wants the job on a permanent basis, just two days after claiming it would be "disrespectful" to put himself forward for the role.

McPake's first game in charge of the relegated club ended in a 3-2 Scottish Premiership home defeat by St Mirren.

The under-18s coach took the reins this week after the sacking of Jim McIntyre.

"Of course I want it. I love this club," McPake said. "Am I ready? Who knows? When are you ever ready?"

The 34-year-old former club captain is Dundee's third manager of the season, with Neil McCann having been sacked eight games into the campaign.

Former defender McPake wants to lead the attempt to return the club back to the top flight after a "disaster of a season".

"We've got to get it right," he said. "We've been used to losing games and if you do that in the Championship you won't come back up. So that needs to flip.

"We believe we belong in the Premiership. We can't go down there and feel sorry for ourselves as a club. The fans won't let us do that, they will back us."