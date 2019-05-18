Graham Potter: Brighton set to appoint Swansea manager

Brighton are set to appoint Graham Potter as their new manager after he informed Swansea City that he wants to leave.

Brighton sacked Chris Hughton on Monday and immediately targeted Potter.

Swansea offered Potter a new contract which would have made him one of the best-paid managers in the Championship.

But the 43-year-old felt he could not reject a Premier League job offer and is set to join Brighton, who will pay more than £2m in compensation.

