Vincent Kompany: Man City are best team in the world

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said his team are the "best in the world" after they thrashed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final to claim an unprecedented treble.

It is the first time in history an English team has won the men's domestic treble - the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

City have now lifted five of the past six domestic trophies available.

"What a club, what a privilege," Kompany told BBC Sport.

"It started with the manager, he sets the standard at the start of the season and said we had to go back-to-back [Premier League titles].

"It's the best team in the world for me. To set such a high standard for so long - not just for one year but two years running now."

'We have to improve' - Guardiola

Two English teams have completed a treble which includes a European Cup - Liverpool did it twice, in 1983-84 and 2000-01.

And Manchester United won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League in 1999 but they missed out on the League Cup.

As manager Pep Guardiola pointed out in his pre-FA Cup final news conference, Arsenal Ladies won the domestic treble, plus the women's Champions League title, in 2006-07.

And after completing their own hat-trick, Guardiola says Manchester City can get even better.

"We have to, always you can improve. There is no sense to stay still," he told BBC Sport.

"It was an incredible final for us and we have finished an incredible year.

"To all the people at the club a big congratulations, especially the players because they are the reason why we have won these titles."

Pep Guardiola has won six trophies with Manchester City - two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, one Community Shield and now one FA Cup

'A dream come true' - Sterling

Forward Raheem Sterling, who scored twice at Wembley, said it was a "dream come true" to lift the trophy in his hometown.

"I grew up here and saw this stadium get built. It's a massive dream come true to win trophies here," Sterling told BBC.

"It shows what the manager is building. He said we needed to get the mentality right and we did that and did it exceptionally well. It's been a long season with the World Cup as well but everyone has been on their A-game and come through."

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne said it "felt like an honour" to come on as a second-half substitute and score after he suffered an injury during their 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham in April.

"What a great way to end the season," he told BBC Sport.

"It feels like an honour. After the Tottenham injury, mentally I was done, five injuries in a year. It's a lot but then after a couple of days I wanted to be with the team to try to be back for the title game and this.

"In some ways I feel blessed that I could end this way to show everybody that I'm still the same. Hopefully next season will be better."