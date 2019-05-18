Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund will fight for title again
Jadon Sancho said Borussia Dortmund will try again to win the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich pipped them to the crown following a thrilling title race.
Dortmund needed to beat Borussia Monchengladbach on the final day of the season and hoped Bayern would lose at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Sancho scored in a 2-0 win over Monchengladbach but Bayern secured a 5-1 win to retain their German title.
"Next season our target is to win, not come second," the England winger said.
Dortmund had led the league by nine points in December but were overtaken last month with a 5-0 defeat at Bayern. A run of one win in five games in February and the start of March, and the 6 April thrashing at the Allianz Arena, possibly cost them the title.
Sancho, 19, was integral to Dortmund's challenge this season - scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists from 35 appearances for coach Lucien Favre's side.
"I'm really happy with how I played this season," he added.
"I wasn't playing that much at the start of the season but was in the team more often later on. It's all about hard work."
Sancho grabbed his 13th of the season inside Borussia Park with a firm volley from Marco Reus' cross. The ball appeared to go out of play before Reus delivered, but after a VAR review the goal was allowed to stand.
Reus himself added the second when he finished off a sweeping move from close range.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 15Beyer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 17Wendt
- 8Zakaria
- 6KramerBooked at 16minsSubstituted forStroblat 63'minutes
- 23Hofmann
- 16TraoréSubstituted forPléaat 66'minutes
- 18Drmic
- 10T HazardSubstituted forHerrmannat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lang
- 5Strobl
- 7Herrmann
- 14Pléa
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
- 27Cuisance
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 33Weigl
- 16Akanji
- 13Guerreiro
- 28Witsel
- 6DelaneyBooked at 32mins
- 7SanchoSubstituted forDahoudat 87'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forSchmelzerat 83'minutes
- 22Pulisic
- 10GötzeSubstituted forAlcácerat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 9Alcácer
- 19Dahoud
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 54,022
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Jadon Sancho.
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann tries a through ball, but Nico Elvedi is caught offside.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer replaces Marco Reus.
Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Attempt missed. Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tobias Strobl with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Mario Götze.
Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Alassane Pléa replaces Ibrahima Traoré.
Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tobias Strobl replaces Christoph Kramer.
Attempt missed. Josip Drmic (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Nico Elvedi tries a through ball, but Josip Drmic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Attempt blocked. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Second Half
Second Half begins Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.