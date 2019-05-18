Community Shield: Liverpool to take on Manchester City

Liverpool's only defeat in the Premier League during the season came against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in January

It was one of the most thrilling title races in Premier League history - and Liverpool and Manchester City will not have to wait long to meet again.

City's FA Cup final win means they will compete for the Community Shield, days before the new season starts.

A date has yet to be confirmed, but it is likely to be on 3 or 4 August.

Manchester City won the domestic treble - the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup - meaning league runners-up Liverpool are named opponents.

The match is normally contested by the league and FA Cup winners, but City's success in both competitions means the Reds get the spot because they finished second.

City won the Community Shield in 2018 by beating Chelsea 2-0. Sergio Aguero scored both City goals, including his 200th for the club.

Liverpool will be competing for the trophy for the first time since 2006, when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in Cardiff.