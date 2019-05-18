Match ends, Benfica 4, Santa Clara 1.
Benfica win 37th Portuguese title with win over Santa Clara
Benfica avoided a slip-up against Santa Clara to secure their 37th Portuguese league title.
The Lisbon-based side needed only a point in their final match, with rivals Porto looking to take advantage of anything less.
However, two goals from Swiss forward Haris Seferovic, one from Joao Felix and Rafa Silva secured a 4-1 victory.
Porto recorded a 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in a game which saw both teams reduced to 10 men.
Sporting left-back Cristian Borja was shown a straight red in the 20th minute before forward Luiz Phellype gave the visitors the lead.
Danilo Pereira equalised in the 78th minute before Hector Herrera grabbed an 87th minute winner. Porto's Jesus Corona received two yellows in stoppage time.
Benfica finished the season with 87 points, two ahead of Porto, who were last year's champions, with Sporting third on 74 points.
Line-ups
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben Dias
- 97Reis Ferreira
- 3Grimaldo
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22SamarisSubstituted forTaarabtat 80'minutes
- 61Morris Luís
- 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forSalvioat 87'minutes
- 79SequeiraSubstituted forGonçalves Oliveiraat 69'minutes
- 14Seferovic
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
- 18Salvio
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 49Taarabt
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
Santa Clara
- 99Rocha Pereira
- 91de Oliveira Vieira
- 12Martins
- 3Cardoso
- 15Lázaro Lucas
- 88Neto RamosBooked at 71mins
- 17da Silva PantaleãoSubstituted forSilva Oliveiraat 53'minutes
- 6Shafeeq RashidSubstituted forCandeat 77'minutes
- 7Alves MonteiroSubstituted forStephensat 82'minutes
- 95Schettine Guimaraes
- 20Pavani Lamas
Substitutes
- 14Santos Santana
- 18Stephens
- 24Cande
- 33Marques de Oliveira
- 70Silva Oliveira
- 77Evouna
- 96Lopes da Silva
- Referee:
- Jorge Sousa
- Attendance:
- 64,064
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 4, Santa Clara 1.
Attempt missed. Zé Manuel (Santa Clara) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alfredo Stephens with a cross.
Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Almeida with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Eduardo Salvio replaces Rafa.
Alfredo Stephens (Santa Clara) hits the bar with a header from a difficult angle on the left.
Attempt missed. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pizzi.
Attempt missed. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adel Taarabt following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Chico Ramos.
Attempt blocked. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Santa Clara. Alfredo Stephens replaces Ukra.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces Andreas Samaris.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Patrick (Santa Clara).
Attempt missed. Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mamadu Cande with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Santa Clara. Mamadu Cande replaces Rashid.
César Martins (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonas (Benfica).
Attempt saved. Rúben Dias (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas with a headed pass.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marco.
Attempt saved. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.
Attempt saved. Jonas (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.
Zé Manuel (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
Booking
Chico Ramos (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chico Ramos (Santa Clara).
Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
Chico Ramos (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Jonas replaces João Félix.
Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Offside, Benfica. Pizzi tries a through ball, but André Almeida is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by João Lucas.
Attempt missed. Zé Manuel (Santa Clara) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. César Martins (Santa Clara) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ukra with a cross.
Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.