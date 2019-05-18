Portuguese Primeira Liga
Benfica4Santa Clara1

Benfica win 37th Portuguese title with win over Santa Clara

Forward Haris Seferovic
Forward Haris Seferovic finished as the Primeira Liga's top scorer with 23 goals

Benfica avoided a slip-up against Santa Clara to secure their 37th Portuguese league title.

The Lisbon-based side needed only a point in their final match, with rivals Porto looking to take advantage of anything less.

However, two goals from Swiss forward Haris Seferovic, one from Joao Felix and Rafa Silva secured a 4-1 victory.

Porto recorded a 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in a game which saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

Sporting left-back Cristian Borja was shown a straight red in the 20th minute before forward Luiz Phellype gave the visitors the lead.

Danilo Pereira equalised in the 78th minute before Hector Herrera grabbed an 87th minute winner. Porto's Jesus Corona received two yellows in stoppage time.

Benfica finished the season with 87 points, two ahead of Porto, who were last year's champions, with Sporting third on 74 points.

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 97Reis Ferreira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 22SamarisSubstituted forTaarabtat 80'minutes
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forSalvioat 87'minutes
  • 79SequeiraSubstituted forGonçalves Oliveiraat 69'minutes
  • 14Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Cervi
  • 18Salvio
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 49Taarabt
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes

Santa Clara

  • 99Rocha Pereira
  • 91de Oliveira Vieira
  • 12Martins
  • 3Cardoso
  • 15Lázaro Lucas
  • 88Neto RamosBooked at 71mins
  • 17da Silva PantaleãoSubstituted forSilva Oliveiraat 53'minutes
  • 6Shafeeq RashidSubstituted forCandeat 77'minutes
  • 7Alves MonteiroSubstituted forStephensat 82'minutes
  • 95Schettine Guimaraes
  • 20Pavani Lamas

Substitutes

  • 14Santos Santana
  • 18Stephens
  • 24Cande
  • 33Marques de Oliveira
  • 70Silva Oliveira
  • 77Evouna
  • 96Lopes da Silva
Referee:
Jorge Sousa
Attendance:
64,064

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamSanta Clara
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home21
Away17
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Benfica 4, Santa Clara 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Benfica 4, Santa Clara 1.

Attempt missed. Zé Manuel (Santa Clara) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alfredo Stephens with a cross.

Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Almeida with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Eduardo Salvio replaces Rafa.

Alfredo Stephens (Santa Clara) hits the bar with a header from a difficult angle on the left.

Attempt missed. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pizzi.

Attempt missed. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adel Taarabt following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Chico Ramos.

Attempt blocked. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Santa Clara. Alfredo Stephens replaces Ukra.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces Andreas Samaris.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Patrick (Santa Clara).

Attempt missed. Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mamadu Cande with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Santa Clara. Mamadu Cande replaces Rashid.

César Martins (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonas (Benfica).

Attempt saved. Rúben Dias (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas with a headed pass.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marco.

Attempt saved. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.

Attempt saved. Jonas (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.

Zé Manuel (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).

Booking

Chico Ramos (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chico Ramos (Santa Clara).

Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).

Chico Ramos (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Jonas replaces João Félix.

Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. João Félix (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

Offside, Benfica. Pizzi tries a through ball, but André Almeida is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by João Lucas.

Attempt missed. Zé Manuel (Santa Clara) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Attempt saved. César Martins (Santa Clara) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ukra with a cross.

Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th May 2019

  • BenficaBenfica4Santa ClaraSanta Clara1
  • FeirenseFeirense2Desportivo AvesDesportivo Aves1
  • MarítimoMarítimo0BoavistaBoavista1
  • Vitória SetúbalVitória Setúbal1Rio AveRio Ave3
  • FC PortoFC Porto2SportingSporting Lisbon1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica342833103317287
2FC Porto34274374205485
3Sporting34235672333974
4Sporting Braga34214956371967
5Moreirense33164133841-352
6Vitória Guimarães331471243331049
7Rio Ave34129135052-245
8Boavista34135163440-644
9Belenenses341013114251-943
10Santa Clara34119144345-242
11Marítimo34123192644-1839
12Portimonense34116174459-1539
13Vitória Setúbal34812142839-1136
14Desportivo Aves34106183549-1436
15Tondela3388173552-1732
16GD Chaves3388173252-2032
17CD Nacional3477203373-4028
18Feirense34311202764-3720
View full Portuguese Primeira Liga table

