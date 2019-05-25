St Mirren v Dundee United

St Mirren's Kyle McAllister and Dundee United's Jamie Robson were among their sides' best performers

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Mirren and Dundee United go head-to-head for the second time in four days for a place in next season's Scottish Premiership after a 0-0 first-leg draw.

Danny Mullen could return up front for St Mirren having dropped to the bench at Tannadice after the birth of his daughter the previous evening.

Centre-half Gary MacKenzie picked up a knock, while forward Simeon Jackson and midfielder Brad Lyons are doubts again.

Pavol Safranko is vying for a place up front for the visitors on Sunday.

The on-loan Aalborg striker, who is the Championship side's top scorer this season, came off the bench to replace Osman Sow in the first leg after head coach Robbie Neilson stuck by the starting XI that completed their semi-final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Calum Butcher, the midfielder who was sent off in United's 2-1 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Cup in February, is doubtful for a third game running with a groin injury.

United, who have been out of the top flight for three seasons, reached the final after finishing runners-up to Ross County in the second tier before beating third-top Caley Thistle over two legs.

St Mirren finished second bottom in their first season back in the Premiership, having won the Championship title ahead of Livingston a year ago.

Match statistics

St Mirren are unbeaten in seven games but have only won two of their last five at home

Dundee United are on an unbeaten three-game run and have only lost one of their last five away

United are unbeaten in three meetings with St Mirren

February's 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat by United ended St Mirren's three-game winning home run against the Terrors

What the managers say

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney: "It is one we look forward to. The fans have been outstanding and again they turned up in their numbers on Thursday night and were brilliant for the boys and again we expect exactly the same on Sunday.

"We have 90 minutes to go and win a game of football to get what we want. We are halfway through the tie and we have to get the same if not more on Sunday."

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson: "I look forward to the game and I think the players are too.

"The pressure turns on St Mirren. It can be difficult to play in front of a full stadium.

"We will take 1,500 crazy, raucous fans down, making noise, backing the players and it now spins to St Mirren. They have to handle it.

"We have won there before. The pitch suits us down there, it's a decent size, a good surface, we get our fans behind the goal and make some noise."