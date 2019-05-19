Euro 2020: Uefa announces 'fans first' ticket sales plan for pan-Europe competition

Wembley will be the venue for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020

Uefa says 82% of Euro 2020 tickets will go to football fans and the general public - in a "fans first" policy revealed for the pan-Europe tournament.

One million tickets for the 44 matches will be priced 50 euros (£43) or less.

Uefa has been criticised by fans over ticketing for this season's two major club cup finals, which both feature all-English games.

The first phase of Euro 2020 tickets will run from 12 June to 12 July, with 1.5m on sale to the general public.

This is 500,000 more than at Euro 2016 in France.

A second phase will follow in December this year, after the finals draw has taken place, with a third phase in April 2020 when the final four places have been decided by the play-offs.

A number of tickets will be made available for disabled fans at every game, in the lowest price category, regardless of their location in the stadium.

Disabled fans can also request a complimentary seat for an accompanying person.

A total of 40,000 tickets under €100 (£87) will be available for the semi-finals and final at Wembley.

The tournament from 12 June to 12 July 2020, will see the 24 finalists playing in 12 different cities across Europe, including Dublin, Glasgow and London.

This season's Champions League final will see Liverpool and Tottenham fans sharing 33,226 tickets for the 1 June showpiece at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium, a venue with 68,000 seats.

Arsenal and Chelsea fans will share 12,000 of 68,700 seats in Baku for the Europa League final on 29 May.