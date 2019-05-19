Michael O'Connor: Lincoln City midfielder signs new contract

Northern Ireland international Michael O'Connor won the last of his 11 caps in 2013

Lincoln City midfielder Michael O'Connor has signed a new contract with the League Two champions.

O'Connor, who joined City last summer, played 35 games for the Imps this term as they finished top by six points to gain promotion to the third tier.

The 31-year-old has previously played for Notts County, Port Vale, Rotherham, Scunthorpe and Crewe.

"He's played a big part in the success of the team over this past season," said Lincoln manager Danny Cowley.

The length of O'Connor's deal has not been disclosed by the club.