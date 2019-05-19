Dedryck Boyata: Celtic joins Hertha Berlin from Celtic

Dedryck Boyata last featured for Celtic against Rangers on 31 March

Dedryck Boyata is to join Hertha Berlin from Celtic, the German club have announced.

Boyata, 28, was coming to the end of his contract with Celtic and he is currently recovering from an injury.

"We've had Dedryck in our sights for some time now and are fully convinced of his qualities, and we are confident that he is a real reinforcement for our defence," general manager Michael Preetz told Hertha's website.

And Boyata added he was "glad".

