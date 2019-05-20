Quiz: Can you name Manchester City team on Vincent Kompany's debut?
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany played alongside a whole host of names during his 11 years at the club.
The 33-year-old, who announced on Sunday he will leave to become player-manager at Belgian club Anderlecht, made his Premier League debut as a central midfielder in a 3-0 win over West Ham in August 2008.
Can you name the other 10 players in the team? You have four minutes...
Can you name Man City team on Vincent Kompany's debut?
Score: 0 / 10
04:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10