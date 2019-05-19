Kelty Hearts: Nathan Austin joins Lowland League side from Inverness CT

Nathan Austin, right, was part of the Inverness Caledonian Thistle side that beat Dundee United to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals

Lowland League Kelty Hearts have signed four players from the SPFL for next season, including Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Nathan Austin.

Kelty, managed by former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson, have also recruited Dylan Easton and Thomas Reilly from Forfar Athletic, who finished second in League One.

And Scott Linton has joined from another League One side, East Fife.

Austin scored seven goals in 35 games for Inverness CT this term.

Kelty were third in the Lowland League in Ferguson's debut season. Champions East Kilbride lost in the League Two promotion play-off to Cove Rangers, who ultimately earned a place in the SPFL.