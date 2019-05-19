Rangers: Steven Gerrard hints at Greg Stewart arrival

Greg Stewart (right) has been playing against Steven Gerrard's Rangers this season

Manager Steven Gerrard said Rangers fans should "watch this space" when asked if Greg Stewart had agreed to sign for the club on a three-year deal.

The forward, 29, has been on loan at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen this season and will be released by Birmingham City.

Gerrard also praised Alfredo Morelos for scoring his 30th goal of the season in the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock, having been suspended in recent weeks.

"It's good for him to go away and remember another goal," he said.

"It is a great finish from Alfredo, a poacher's goal and his all round level this season deserves 30 goals.

"I'm hoping he's learned a lot from the last five weeks. That is what we should be talking about with Alfredo - his goals, his play - rather than the discipline side."

Morelos - whose finished leading scorer in the top flight - was banned for four matches after being sent off for kicking out at Scott Brown in March's Old Firm game and has been a substitute since his return.

The Colombian has been linked with summer moves to Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund but Gerrard is relaxed about any interest.

"He is on a four-year contract," Gerrard said. "We have had one bid since I've been Rangers manager and it was for three million euros. Would you expect to see him in the summer if you were me?"