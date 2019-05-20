David Turnbull: Scotland call-up would come before summer plans for Motherwell man

By Scott Mullen

BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell's David Turnbull would be happy to cancel his summer plans if he received a Scotland call-up.

The midfielder, who has netted 15 goals this season, has been tipped for a place in the national squad by Fir Park chief executive Alan Burrows.

The 19-year-old was speaking after winning the Scottish football writers' young player of the year award.

"I would take that over a holiday any day," Turnbull said of a potential call-up for June's Scotland matches.

"I've heard a few people mentioning it to me, but it'd be a great achievement for me and my family would be delighted.

"I'd much rather do that than do nothing in the summer. I would need to cancel something."

The Scots face Cyprus and Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifiers next month and Turnbull has already been capped at under-21 level.

Burrows says potential suitors would have to pay more than £1.75m for Turnbull, who is under contract until the summer of 2021.

"I'm happy here at Motherwell," the midfielder said. "There's nothing really concrete. It's just rumour just now."

