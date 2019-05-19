Karamoko Dembele: Celtic boss Neil Lennon hails 'glimpse of the future'

Karamoko Dembele came close to scoring on his debut

Manager Neil Lennon hopes Celtic fans enjoyed a "glimpse of the future" after 16-year-old Karamoko Dembele made his debut in the 2-1 win over Hearts.

Dembele was a half-time substitute as the champions rested players before the Scottish Cup final, with Mikey Johnston scoring twice.

The diminutive teen was full of tricks and positive running before Celtic were given the Scottish Premiership trophy.

"He is the type of player that you want at Celtic," Lennon said of Dembele.

"He gets the crowd off their feet with his football intelligence. Obviously we need to keep a lid on it, but it's great that the fans have seen the glimpse of the future.

"The kid is 16 and we just want to develop him in the right way. He has been training with the first team and I had no hesitation giving him 45 minutes."

Lennon made seven changes to the side which lost 2-0 against Rangers at Ibrox, with several regulars omitted in preparation for a re-match with Hearts at Hampden on Saturday.

Filip Benkovic, Nir Bitton, Olivier Ntcham and Scott Sinclair all came into the side, having been sidelined in recent weeks.

"It was important that they played for match sharpness and fitness, bearing in mind that they could be involved in the final next week," Lennon said.

Johnston, 20, has also done his chances of a cup final appearance no harm with two good goals, with Lennon saying: "He was on the cusp of it anyway but he really showed what he can do."