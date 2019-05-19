Serie A: Atalanta draw with Juventus to keep alive Champions League qualification hopes

Josip Ilicic (centre) scored his 12th goal of the season for the Bergamo side

Atalanta's hopes of a first Champions League qualification remain in their hands after they drew at champions Juventus.

They looked set to hold on for a win after Josip Ilicic gave them a 33rd-minute lead but Mario Mandzukic equalised 10 minutes from time.

Atalanta are level on 66 points with Inter Milan, but are third because of a better head-to-head record this season.

Inter lost 4-1 at Napoli and AC Milan, with 65 points, beat Frosinone 2-0.

A point for the 18-time champions AC at 11th place SPAL next week would be enough secure a Champions League spot if Atalanta fail to defeat 10th-place Sassuolo, as a result of a superior head-to-head record over the Bergamo side.

Inter are at home to 17th place Empoli, who face the threat of relegation.

Allegri and Barzagli say goodbye

Andrea Barzagli (right) joined Juve from Wolfsburg in 2011

It was an emotional occasion before kick-off at the Juventus Stadium when retiring Andrea Barzagli was given a guard of honour by Juventus team-mates on his final appearance in front of home fans. The 38-year-old, who has been with the club since 2011, is set to retire in the summer.

The centre-back was substituted in the 61st minute and burst into tears as he was comforted by coach Massimiliano Allegri, who was also making his final home appearance.

Allegri, who led the Old Lady to five league titles in five years at the club, was embraced by ex-Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon before the match.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, who will join Juventus in the summer, was at the game.

Massimiliano Allegri won 11 trophies in total in his five years at Juventus