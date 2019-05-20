Toni Kroos: Real Madrid midfielder signs new four-year deal

From the section

Toni Kroos has won three Champions League trophies and one La Liga title while at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a four-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal ties the Germany international to Madrid until 30 June, 2023.

Kroos, 29, has made 233 appearances for Real Madrid, including 28 in La Liga and eight in the Champions League this season.

The 2014 World Cup winner joined from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has won 11 trophies during a five-year spell.

He is due to appear in front of supporters at the Bernabeu Stadium at 12:00 BST on Monday.