Nigel Atangana: Exeter City sign Cheltenham Town midfielder on two-year deal
- From the section Exeter
Exeter City have signed out-of-contract midfielder Nigel Atangana from fellow League Two side Cheltenham Town on a two-year deal.
The 29-year-old was offered a new contract by the Robins at the end of the season but chose to turn it down.
The Frenchman has not featured since January after rupturing his Achilles during a league defeat by Crawley.
"I've played against Exeter a few times and they play good football. I think I'm going to fit in," he said.
"It has been a very long injury. I have missed four-and-a-half months and it's just a few weeks now until I can get back to work again and I can't wait. I am really looking forward to the new season.
"I was really interested about this club because I had heard many good things about the ambitions of the club, so I am really pleased to sign."
