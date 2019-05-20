Nigeria striker Onyekuru thankful for Galatasaray double

Sofiane Feghouli (centre) celebrates his goal with Henry Onyekuru and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli and Nigeria's Henry Onyekuru both scored for Galatasaray as they beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 to retain the Turkish league title.

It completed the domestic double for Galatasaray with DR Congo's Christian Luyindama, Senegal's Mbaye Diagne and Morocco's Younes Belhanda all playing a part in Sunday's win.

Senegal's Badou Ndiaye also picked up a winner's medal despite not playing on Sunday.

"It was a difficult game at home in a charged atmosphere, but very happy to make make history with Galatasaray," Onyekuru, on loan from Everton, told BBC Sport.

"I thank God for this success and it was only possible because of a great team, the support of everyone here and at Everton as well.

"It's my first success as a professional and to win a double is like living a dream."

Basaksehir stunned the home side in the 17th minute through Riad Bajic, before Feghouli equalised two minutes after the restart and Onyekuru's close-range header just after the hour mark handed his club the title.

Onyekuru, who has 16 goals and six assists this season, joins compatriots Uche Okechukwu, Joseph Yobo and Emmanuel Emeneke (all with Fenerbahce) on the list of Nigerians with Super Lig titles.

Former West Ham midfielder Feghouli, who weighed in with 13 goals and seven assists this season, posted a video of his goal on social media and dedicated it to the club supporters.

"I'm sharing this goal in our championship match as a great gift to Galatasaray's supporters. I love you all," he wrote.

Kinshasa-born Luyindama, who has been a regular since joining from Belgian side Standard Liege in January, posted a picture wrapped in the colours of DR Congo.

Diagne, who is the league's top scorer on 30 goals - took to social media to celebrate his success.

"Hello Galatasaray family, we finished the season as deserved Champions," he wrote on Instagram in the picture's caption.

The two Istanbul sides were locked on 66 points with two matches to play coming into Sunday's showdown.

But as the head-to-head record, rather than goal difference, is the deciding factor in Turkey between teams on equal points, the winner of the derby would win the title.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 in the first half of the season, so Sunday's win meant Galatasaray clinched the title even if they lose the last match of the season next week.

For Basaksehir - who have three Africans of their own - Demba Ba (Senegal) Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo) and Joseph Attamah (Ghana) the search for first a major trophy continues.