Asisat Oshoala: 'proud' despite Women's Champions League defeat

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala is on loan at Spanish side Barcelona from Chinese champions Dalian Quanjian

Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala, says she is proud with her achievement with Barcelona Femenino despite defeat to Lyon in the Women's Champions League final.

The three-time African footballer of the year netted a late consolation for the Catalan club in their 4-1 loss to French side Lyon Feminines.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal forward came on as a late substitute to become the first African to play and score in the European Women's Champions League final.

"This is a big achievement and I am very proud despite the defeat," she told BBC Sport.

"To also become the first Nigerian and first Barcelona player to score in the final is something I really appreciate.

"As a female footballer this is the stuff of dreams and something you can only imagine, but I thank God and FC Barcelona for making me fulfil this."

The 24-year-old joined the Spanish outfit on loan from Chinese champions Dalian Quanjian in January, while the league is in its off-season.

The former BBC Women's Footballer of the Year said the move was necessary to keep in shape ahead of June's World Cup in France.

Oshoala has been with Quanjian since February 2017 after she left English side Arsenal Ladies.

She won her third Women's Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Falcons in Ghana last year, scoring three goals as Nigeria lifted the title for a ninth time.