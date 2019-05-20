Mark Sykes: Oxford United midfielder called up for Northern Ireland training camp

Sykes has played for Northern Ireland Under 21s but has yet to earn a senior international cap

Mark Sykes has been called up for a Northern Ireland training camp ahead of next month's Euro qualifier double header.

The uncapped Oxford United midfielder has been included by manager Michael O'Neill for this week's three-day camp in Manchester.

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson returns to the panel, having not played competitively since developing deep vein thrombosis in November.

Striker Kyle Vassell is also recalled.

Attacking midfielder Sykes, who joined League One's Oxford from Glenavon in January, is a former Northern Ireland U21 international.

He made nine league appearances for the U's, who finished the season in 12th position after moving away from the relegation zone.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers - Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders - Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Conor McLaughlin (unattached), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal), Ryan McLaughlin (Rochdale), Jonny Evans (Leicester City).

Midfielders - George Saville (Middlesbrough), Mark Sykes (Oxford United), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United), Jordan Thompson (Blackpool), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).

Forwards - Conor Washington (unattached), Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion), Paul Smyth (QPR), Kyle Lafferty (Rangers), Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United).

