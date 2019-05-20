Ipswich Town: 10 players to leave club following relegation to League One

Paul Lambert has a further two years left on his contract at Portman Road - until the summer of 2021

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has released 10 players following the club's relegation to League One.

The club had contract extension options on goalkeeper Dean Gerken, defender Jordan Spence and midfielders Grant Ward, Tom Adeyemi and Simon Dawkins, which they will now not take up.

Defender Jonas Knudsen leaves following the conclusion of his contract.

Veteran defender James Collins has also departed, along with youngsters Conor McKendry, Chris Smith and Ryley Scott.

Former Aston Villa, West Ham United and Wales defender Collins, 35, was only on a short-term contract after signing in January. He made six appearances.

Jamaica international Dawkins, 31, only made two appearances after arriving in January.

Knudsen, 26, who joined from Danish side Esbjerg in 2015, informed the club in January that he would not be signing a new contract.

Gerken, who turns 34 this week, made 113 appearances in six years at Portman Road after being signed from Bristol City.

Ward, 24, who scored eight times in 98 games after signing from Tottenham in 2016, has been out since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in December. The Ipswich medical team will continue to oversee his recovery.

Former Norwich City and Birmingham City man Adeyemi, 27, signed from Cardiff City in 2017, has made just five appearances in an injury-plagued two years at the club.

Spence, 28, made 76 appearances in two and a half seasons following his arrival from MK Dons in January 2017.