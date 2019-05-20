Kevin Berkoe: Oxford United sign former Wolves defender on one-year deal

Oxford United finished in 12th place in League One this season

Oxford United have signed defender Kevin Berkoe on a one-year deal following his release by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 17-year-old joined Wolves in 2017 from Chelsea but did not make a senior appearance for the club.

"You can see he has a lot of ability and now he has to chance to push on and force his way in to the first team here," manager Karl Robinson said.

"He's quick, technically good and I know a number of clubs looked at him."

