Derry City without Eoghan Stokes and Patrick McClean for St Pat's clash

Eoghan Stokes is unavailable through injury

Derry City will be without injured duo Eoghan Stokes and Patrick McClean for Tuesday night's Premier Division game with St Patrick's Athletic.

Assistant manager Kevin Deery also confirmed defenders Ally Gilchrist and Darren Cole will face late fitness tests before the Richmond Park clash.

The Brandywell side are without a win in their last four games.

Declan Devine's Candystripes outfit sit fourth in the table, one place above Tuesday's opponents.

Deery said "St Pat's will be very tough and we have to be ready.

"We played well there on our last visit but this is another day and we need to be at the top of our game again."

The sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Brandywell earlier this month.

Barry McNamee had given City the lead before Lee Desmond equalised for Harry Kenny's side.