Tom Eaves and Tomas Holy offered new contracts by Gillingham

Tomas Holy has made 107 appearances for the Gills since signing from Czech Republic side Zlin in 2017

Gillingham have offered new contracts to eight players, including 22-goal top scorer Tom Eaves and keeper Tomas Holy.

Midfielders Bradley Stevenson, Ben Chapman, Aaron Simpson and Henry Woods and defenders Jack Tucker and Jack Morrell have also been offered deals by the managerless League One club.

Six players - Luke O'Neill, Alex Lacey, Billy Bingham, Ryan Huckle, Tom Hadler and Louie Catherall - will leave.

The club will have just 12 contracted players when a new manager comes in.

Defenders Bradley Garmston, Max Ehmer, Gabriel Zakuani, Barry Fuller, midfielders Dean Parrett, Regan Charles-Cook, Callum Reilly, Elliott List, Darren Oldaker, Josh Rees, Mark Byrne and striker Brandon Hanlan are the players under contract.

Loan players Graham Burke, Tahvon Campbell, Leonardo da Silva Lopes, Billy King, Ricky Holmes and Connor Ogilvie have all returned to their respective parent clubs, while TJ Bramble, Roman Campbell, Joe Walsh and Miquel Scarlett have been offered professional deals.

The Gills, who finished 12th in League One, have been without a manager since Steve Lovell was sacked on 26 April - two games before the end of the season.