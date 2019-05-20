Danny Searle: Aldershot Town appoint former Braintree boss as manager

Aldershot picked up just two points from their final three games of the season

Aldershot Town have appointed Danny Searle as manager just a day after he resigned from Braintree Town.

The clubs were both relegated from the National League this season but Searle has chosen to switch clubs, having managed Braintree for the final 16 games of the campaign.

He resigned as boss after winning of four of their last six games.

In a statement, Aldershot said Searle "brings a fountain of coaching knowledge and fresh ideas to the club."

Aldershot will play in National League South next season after finishing 21st in the National League, three points and one place above Braintree.

Gary Waddock left the Shots by mutual consent earlier this month.

Searle coached in the academies at Charlton, Chelsea, Southend and West Ham before joining Braintree, initially as assistant manager.