Vincent Kompany: Man City captain says he 'knew I was done' after Leicester goal

Kompany has won 10 major trophies since joining City in 2008

Vincent Kompany says he knew his time at Manchester City was over when he scored the spectacular winner against Leicester on 6 May.

The City skipper announced on Sunday that he was leaving after 11 years to become player-manager at Anderlecht.

At a parade to celebrate the club's domestic treble, 33-year-old Kompany said the time was "right" to leave.

"The moment that ball against Leicester went 'top bins', I knew I was done. I couldn't do anything better," he said.

His winner against Leicester in City's penultimate Premier League game kept them ahead of Liverpool in the title race.

Saturday's 6-0 FA Cup final victory over Watford was Kompany's final game for City, for whom he won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

"I've given everything I could for this club. I can't tell you how proud of that I am. I have nothing left. I have given everything," he added.

Kompany, who has won 87 caps for Belgium, ended his speech to thousands of fans in Manchester city centre with a 'mic drop'. He was wearing a t-shirt referencing striker Sergio Aguero's 'don't shoot' reaction to the Leicester goal.

Manager Pep Guardiola added: "I think we're going to miss him a lot. I'm going to miss him but he is going to see us in the future because he is coming back sooner or later.

"It's the best way to say goodbye after an incredible season together. He was a real captain, he helped us a lot. We're going to show him how we love him."