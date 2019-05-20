Lee Johnson: Bristol City manager set for contract talks

Lee Johnson joined Bristol City from Barnsley in 2016

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson says talks are due to start soon with the club about extending his contract.

Johnson's current deal at Ashton Gate is due to expire at the end of next season but he told BBC Radio Bristol he does not expect to leave.

Johnson, 37, said contract talks were postponed last week but he expects them to begin imminently.

"I'm very happy here, I don't envisage leaving and I'm due to sit down and talk as soon as possible," he said.

Johnson said he has 'mutual trust' with Robins chairman Steve Lansdown and he expects to reach an agreement over extending his stay.

"We were supposed to speak about it last week but I was in Portugal watching players and Steve was in Guernsey," said Johnson, who led City to an eighth-place finish in the Championship this season.

"I believe looking into someone's eyes in the best way to do it. Football's fickle, we know that. I love it at this club.

"My intention is to be here to fulfil our ambition, which is to strive towards Premier League football.

"I want to be promoted and I'm excited about the future."

Tomas Kalas has also played on loan in the Championship for Middlesbrough and Fulham

Johnson said City remain in discussions with Chelsea over a deal to sign Czech defender Tomas Kalas, who spent the season on loan at Ashton Gate.

Kalas, 26, made 38 Championship appearances.

Johnson said: "We're in with a host of number of clubs who would like him. He's quality and he doesn't come cheap.

"We have a great relationship and he has a great partnership with Adam Webster. We're hopeful."

And Johnson remains optimistic about an agreement to sign Jay Dasilva, another Chelsea player, after the 21-year-old made 28 Championship appearances for City this season during a loan spell.

"We're in constant discussions with Jay and his agent," he said. "We're quite relaxed on it. It needs to be right for all parties - we've made a good offer to him and he's thinking about it."