Bangor City: Former Welsh champions set for second successive demotion

Bangor City's Nantporth Stadium has hosted two Welsh Cup finals and a number of Wales Under-21 games

Bangor City are facing relegation to Welsh football's third tier after being deducted 42 points by the Football Association of Wales.

The three times Welsh champions were issued with multiple charges for alleged breaches of FAW Rules.

They include a failure "to comply with their financial obligations towards six of their current and/or former professional Players" as well as fielding ineligible players.

The club have also been placed under a transfer embargo until 31 December, 2019.

Bangor City FC have until Wednesday, 29 May 2019 to lodge an appeal.

The deduction of 42 points, the total the club amassed during the 2018-19 Cymru Alliance campaign, would see them relegated to the Welsh Alliance and would be the latest setback to befall the club.

The Citizens were demoted from the Welsh Premier League at the end of the 2017-18 season after being refused a domestic licence.

They have since avoided a second winding up order over unpaid tax and further off field problems saw the club request assistance in January 2019 after having its electrical and water supplies turned off by creditors.

In April, Bangor City FC Supporters Association (BCFCSA) voted in favour of forming a new club as an "insurance policy".

The Association are forming a Supporters Trust and a formal application has been made to the Football Association of Wales over entering a new club into the system.

The FAW confirmed they had received an application from the BCFCSA, which would be considered on 17 June.