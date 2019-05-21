Michael O'Neill: Irish FA awaits West Brom approach for NI boss O'Neill

Michael O'Neill took NI to their first major tournament in 30 years at Euro 2016

West Brom are expected to ask the Irish FA for permission to speak to Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill over their vacant manager post.

The 49-year-old, who turned down the chance to manage Scotland last year, has emerged as a front-runner to take charge at the Championship side.

O'Neill managed Brechin and Shamrock Rovers before being appointed Northern Ireland boss in 2011.

Darren Moore was sacked as Baggies manager in March.

First-team coach Jimmy Shan was in temporary charge for the remainder of the season.

Former Newcastle United, Hibernian and Wigan Athletic midfielder O'Neill won 39 caps with Northern Ireland before going into management.

O'Neill won two League of Ireland titles with Shamrock Rovers while he guided Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals.

He signed a four-year contract extension in February last year and a month after rejecting the Scotland job.

The deal includes a buyout clause but it is believed the Hawthorns club would be able to meet it.

Lincoln City's Danny Cowley and ex-Brighton boss Chris Hughton were among those linked with the West Brom position last week.