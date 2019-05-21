Leon Britton: Swansea appoint former midfielder as 'football advisor'

Leon Britton spent a short time as Swansea caretaker manager following the departure of Paul Clement in 2017

Leon Britton has been appointed football advisor to the Swansea City board and will help choose the club's new manager.

Britton will be joined on what Swansea are calling a recruitment board by fellow club legend Alan Curtis.

Britton and Curtis will be consulted on transfers, with Swansea set to appoint a new head of recruitment.

Swansea are also searching for a new manager following Graham Potter's move to Brighton.

Chairman Trevor Birch says the club have already received "a significant number" of applications for what is a "great opportunity for an ambitious coach".

Britton had been touted as a candidate to take over from Potter, but the 35-year-old is to work alongside Birch, who he has known since a brief stint playing for Sheffield United nine years ago.

Curtis, 65, will also be involved despite being named club president having retired from coaching at the end of last season.

Alan Curtis (left) was a member of Graham Potter's (right) backroom staff at Swansea City in the 2018/19 season

"We will take this opportunity to put in place, behind the scenes, an organisational structure that will bring stability and ensure continuity so that any future managerial changes will have the minimum impact," Birch said in a statement issued on Swansea's website.

"I will be looking to hire a new head of recruitment and build a robust scouting structure, which we don't have at present.

"I am going to enlist the help of professional recruiters to assist in finding the most suitable person for the position because it will play such a significant role in the future success of the club.

"I would like to think that it will be a quick process, but it may not be and will depend on the suitability of available candidates and their circumstances."

Birch said Britton and Curtis will assist him in when it comes to assessing applicants for the manager's job and will also be involved in the interview process.

Swansea are in the early stages of their manager search having failed to persuade Potter to stay.

Under-23s coach Cameron Toshack is one of a number of names who are to be considered, with the likes of Gus Poyet and Gary Rowett also thought to be interested.

Former professional footballer Trevor Birch led the sale of Chelsea to Roman Abramovich

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman is considered unlikely to be a candidate.

"Graham's departure was hugely disappointing but we now have to look forward to identifying a new manager who understands the club's beliefs and is hungry to work with our young talent," Birch added.

"Last season, seeing the young players, many of whom graduated from the academy, playing first-team football the Swansea Way, gave supporters great enjoyment and the new manager will have to buy into that philosophy."

Birch said he is "extremely hopeful" Swansea can agree a new deal with Wayne Routledge after a meeting on Monday.

The winger, 34, is out of contract next month, but Birch hopes he will stay on at the club next season.

Birch also confirmed more members of the squad will leave the Liberty Stadium after revealing but insisted there would be no "fire sale" of players.