Nikita Parris: England forward joins Lyon after leaving Man City

Nikita Parris played in Manchester City's 3-0 win over West Ham in the Women's FA Cup final

England forward Nikita Parris has joined Women's Champions League winners Lyon after leaving Manchester City.

Parris, 25, said this month that she would be leaving City when her contract expired this summer.

She was named the Football Writers' Association's Women's Footballer of the Year and helped the club to the FA Cup and League Cup this season.

Lyon won the Champions League for a fourth successive season with a 4-1 win over Barcelona.

Parris' England team-mate Lucy Bronze left City for Lyon in August 2017.

A former Everton player, Parris was the second-highest scorer in the Women's Super League this season with 19 goals, three behind Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

She has been the WSL's record scorer since surpassing former Chelsea forward Eni Aluko's haul of 36 goals and has a career league tally of 47.

Parris, who can play on the wing or as a striker, has been named in England head coach Phil Neville's squad for the Women's World Cup in France starting on 7 June.

