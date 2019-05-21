Mike-Steven Bahre: Barnsley sign Hannover 96 midfielder after loan spell

Mike Bahre helped Barnsley to a second-placed finish int he Championship this season

Barnsley have signed Hannover 96 midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre for an undisclosed fee.

Bahre, 23, spent the season on loan with the Tykes, scoring once in 35 league appearances to help them win promotion back to the Championship.

The club have not announced the length of the deal the German has signed.

"When I came here I had an expectation, a dream of sorts, of what I wanted. And that is exactly what has happened now," he told the club website.

