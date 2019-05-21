Jobi McAnuff: Leyton Orient captain signs new deal with National League champions

Jobi McAnuff has scored 75 goals in 712 appearances for eight clubs across the top five divisions of English football since his debt with the old Wimbledon FC in August 2001

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has signed a new contract with the National League champions.

The 37-year-old former Wimbledon, Crystal Palace, Watford and Reading winger scored five goals this season.

Jamaica international McAnuff has agreed a deal to stay at Brisbane Road until the summer of 2020.

"It has been a really enjoyable chapter of my career, one I'm thoroughly enjoying, and I hope that comes across in my performances," he said.