Jobi McAnuff: Leyton Orient captain signs new deal with National League champions
-
- From the section Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has signed a new contract with the National League champions.
The 37-year-old former Wimbledon, Crystal Palace, Watford and Reading winger scored five goals this season.
Jamaica international McAnuff has agreed a deal to stay at Brisbane Road until the summer of 2020.
"It has been a really enjoyable chapter of my career, one I'm thoroughly enjoying, and I hope that comes across in my performances," he said.