John-Joe O'Toole: Burton Albion sign former Northampton Town midfielder

Burton Albion have signed John-Joe O'Toole on a free transfer after the midfielder ended his five-year spell with Northampton Town.

The 30-year-old turned down the option to extend his deal at the League Two side for a sixth season.

O'Toole has agreed a two-year contract at League One Albion.

"We're really pleased to get John-Joe in - mainly for his abilities in both penalty areas," Burton boss Nigel Clough told the club website.

"We really need a threat; for the amount of corners, free-kicks and general play we had that ended up with the ball in the box, we haven't finished off enough by any means."

The former Bristol Rovers, Colchester United and Watford player featured 194 times for Cobblers, scoring 35 goals.

"Been an honour to play for this football club, fans have been amazing through thick and thin, for that I'll forever be grateful," O'Toole tweeted.

