Middlesbrough coaching staff depart after Tony Pulis exit

Curtis Fleming (right) returned to Boro from QPR to work with Tony Pulis

Five of Middlesbrough's coaching staff, including assistant Sam Ellis, have left the Riverside following former boss Tony Pulis' departure.

Ex-Manchester City assistant Ellis, who joined up with Pulis last summer, was out of contract and the Championship club opted against an extended deal.

First-team coaches Curtis Fleming, Jonathan Gould and Tim Exeter also depart, as does analyst Carl Blakemore.

However, coach Jonathan Woodgate is not among those to leave the Riverside.

Boro parted company with Pulis on Friday after they missed out on Premier League promotion.