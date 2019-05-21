Who are the new faces called up by Wales boss Ryan Giggs?

Nathan Broadhead was Everton's under-23 player of the season in 2018-19

Ryan Giggs has freshened up his Wales squad by giving seven new faces the chance to impress at their Portuguese training camp.

Wales head out for a six day stint in the Algarve on Wednesday ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary next month.

But who are the players who will get their first opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Gareth Bale and Ashley Williams?

BBC Sport Wales takes a closer look.

Nathan Broadhead

Bangor-born Broadhead has played for Wales at various youth levels including the under-21s.

The 21-year-old forward was recently named player of the season in Everton's PL2 winning under-23 side.

Broadhead has been on Everton's books since he was 10, with his one first-team appearance to date coming in the Europa League in 2017.

Owen Evans

Goalkeeper Evans is a Wales under-21 international who hails from Newport.

Evans was at Hereford United as youngster before switching to Wigan Athletic five years ago.

He has made one League Cup appearance for the Latics and has gained further first team experience during loan spells at Rhyl, North Ferriby and Barnet.

Dylan Levitt

The 18-year-old midfielder has been summoned by Giggs having been drafted into first team training at Manchester United at the back end of last season.

Levitt began 2018-19 in United's under-18 side but broke into the under-23s in the new year.

A creative, versatile midfield player, North Walian Levitt is well thought of at Old Trafford.

Kieffer Moore was named in the League One team of the season for 2018-19

Kieffer Moore

Moore scored 19 goals for Barnsley in 2018-29 as the Tykes secured automatic promotion to the Championship.

A 6ft 5in powerhouse, Moore was born in Torquay but qualifies for Wales through a grandfather from Llanrug in Gwynedd.

He started out in non-league football before a spell in Norway, then joined Forest Green Rovers.

He signed for Ipswich in 2017 but turned heads while on loan at Rotherham later that season, with his form securing the move to Barnsley 17 months ago.

Terry Taylor

Taylor, who will be 18 later this month, is the captain of Wolves' under-18 side.

He was born in Scotland - and has represented them at youth level - but qualifies for Wales through his mother.

Taylor, who skippered Wales at under-15 level, joined Wolves from Aberdeen in the summer of 2017.

Louis Thompson played eight times for Norwich last season

Louis Thompson

Norwich City midfielder Thompson is called up despite the fact that he has not featured for the Canaries since October having endured an injury-hit season.

The 24-year-old - who has played for Wales at under-21 level - came through the ranks at Swindon Town, where he established himself in the first team before moving to Carrow Road.

He has since returned to Swindon for three loan spells and managed 16 appearances for Norwich.

Ben Williams

Defender Williams is another player who was part of Barnsley's League One promotion-winning side.

The 20-year-old left-back signed a new contract at Oakwell in March having broken through in 2018-19, making the first 15 senior appearances of his career.

Williams was at Blackburn Rovers before joining Barnsley in 2017 following a successful trial.