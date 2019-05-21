Stuart Sinclair: Walsall sign ex-Bristol Rovers midfielder

Stuart Sinclair helped Bristol Rovers to promotion on back-to-back occasions

Walsall have signed midfielder Stuart Sinclair on undisclosed terms, after he was allowed to leave Bristol Rovers this summer.

Sinclair, 31, is reunited with boss Darrell Clarke who he worked with at Salisbury and Rovers.

The Bedfordshire-born player made 161 appearances at Rovers, winning promotion from the Conference to League One in that spell.

"It's a new challenge now and that is exciting," Sinclair said.

"It's a great club and I can't wait to meet the supporters and everybody at the club.

"I have a close relationship with the gaffer and I know what he can bring to the table. I can trust him and that is important for me personally."

