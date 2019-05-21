Hamilton: Eight players leave after safety secured

From the section

French forward Tony Andreu is one of eight players to leave Hamilton Academical after the club secured Scottish Premiership survival.

Andreu arrived on loan from Coventry City in January for a second spell and is now a free agent.

David McMillan returns to St Johnstone after his loan and out-of-contract Lenny Sowah, Matthew Kilgallon, Jacob Marsden and Hamish Morrison also leave.

Tom Taiwo and Delphin Tshiembe are released by mutual consent.

Hamilton beat St Johnstone 2-0 on Saturday to finish a point clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Midfielder Dougie Imrie, 35, has retired from playing to coach the Accies under-18s and defender Ziggy Gordon is set for a move to Romania after his deal expired.